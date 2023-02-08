Russia records over 10,000 daily COVID cases first time since Oct 20, 2022

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,389 over the past day to 22,022,832, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the country has registered over 10,000 cases for the first time since October 22, 2022. A day earlier, 7,615 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,393 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 42 regions, while in 36 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,445 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,116 over the past day versus 1,523 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,366,796 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,034 over the past day versus 1,013 a day earlier, reaching 1,852,518.