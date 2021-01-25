Turkey testing domestic missile from submarine (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The submarine of the 'Gur' (S-334) type of the Turkish Navy has carried out a test launch of the Turkish-made AKYA missile, Trend reports.

The test launch was conducted in the waters of the Sea of Marmara.

According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, all Gur-class submarines will be equipped with such missiles.

The start of massive production of the AKYA missiles is scheduled for 2021.