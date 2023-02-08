Türkiye discloses number of set up tents in earthquake zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Nearly 60,000 tents have been set up in Türkiye's earthquake zone, Trend reports via the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

According to the authority, the number of personnel involved in the search and rescue operation in the regions increased to 79,110 people.

Besides, 647 consecutive aftershocks have been recorded so far.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

Following the latest data, 8,574 people have died, and 49,133 people have got injured in the quake so far.

Following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, the rapid reaction forces of the country involving 420 people were sent to Türkiye on Feb. 6 to support the search and rescue efforts carried out in the earthquake area.

Furthermore, on Feb. 7, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a mobile field hospital, as well as a group of 41 specialists to Türkiye in order to eliminate the quake implications. The relief supplies containing tents, blankets, heaters, as well as three containers for a mobile field hospital were also sent by the other aircraft.

In addition, upon the instructions of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the foundation is sending humanitarian aid to the fraternal country.

On Feb. 8, another Azerbaijani rescue team consisting of 227 people went to Türkiye, following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order.

Meantime, a total of 13 special-purpose vehicles with humanitarian aid of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations headed to Türkiye. The humanitarian assistance included 260 tents to accommodate the victims of the destruction, 300 beds, two high-power generators, 8,000 sets of clothes, 20,000 pairs of socks, 350 tables, 1,000 chairs, 5,000 towels, and other basic necessities.

Moreover, another aircraft from Azerbaijan carrying humanitarian aid was sent to the fraternal country. The humanitarian aid included 115 tents, 140 beds, 1,448 blankets, 90 heaters, 300 tables, 1,000 chairs, 2,000 towels, and other necessities.