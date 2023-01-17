Blinken to travel to Beijing on February 5-6

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is poised to travel to Beijing on February 5-6 and meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

The top US diplomat will likely discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing’s nuclear arsenal, counternarcotics cooperation and the release of US citizens that are in custody in China, the report said. He is also expected to raise the issue of unfreezing the bilateral military dialogue that was suspended following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in November that Blinken would travel to China at the start of 2023.