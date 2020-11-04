Russia doing everything for Karabakh conflict to end – President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The Russian side is doing and will do everything possible for the completion of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

President Putin made the remark at the meeting with representatives of religious associations, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"You know, Russia is doing everything that depends on us for the conflict in the South Caucasus to end as soon as possible to save the lives of people who stand opposite each other and unfortunately, use weapons against each other," the president said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.