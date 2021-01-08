We cannot start reconstruction work without making assessment - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

We cannot start reconstruction work without making an assessment, as I said, without foreign partners and companies making an assessment, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“In other words, when I talk about reconstruction, I mean the restoration of houses and cities. Because the implementation of infrastructure projects has started and some of them are already being implemented. But we can start the restoration of houses, or rather, the construction of houses and cities in the place of the destroyed ones, only after an international assessment is made. Otherwise, the opposite party may make unreasonable claims and accuse us of falsifying some facts in court. Therefore, first of all, we must do all the paperwork ourselves, so that international companies can come and do their part. After that, we can start the process of rebuilding cities,” the head of state said.