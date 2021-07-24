City of Naftalan should become travel destination - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

A new sanatorium will be opened in Naftalan, which is significant, because the city of Naftalan should become a travel destination, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"I stated this for the first time when I was on a visit in Naftalan. At that time, IDPs were housed in all Soviet-era sanatoria in Naftalan. We have built modern houses for them in this area nearby, built settlements for them and relocated them there. Since then, large investments have been made, and 13 hotels and sanatoria are already in operation," he said.

"I personally attended the opening of three – five-star hotels “Chinar”, “Karabakh” and “Gashalti”. I said that there should be recreation areas of different levels, of all categories – five-star, four-star, three-star, so that both Azerbaijani citizens and foreign visitors could use them,” President Aliyev noted.

“In Soviet times, 50,000-60,000 tourists from various parts of the Soviet Union visited Naftalan every year. As a result of the work done over the past 15 years, more than 2,300 hotel rooms have been opened for tourists, and this process continues,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I should also note that the Sugovushan settlement was liberated during the second Karabakh war, and the distance from Naftalan to the Sugovushan settlement is not very big. A new road is under construction on my instructions, so this area will be a single travel destination. Visitors to Naftalan – both Azerbaijani citizens and foreign guests – should have more opportunities to get acquainted with our country, go to Ganja and other cities, as well as the Sugovushan settlement. It will be interesting for them to visit an area where there was intense fighting. Sugovushan is also a very scenic place – mountains, a large reservoir. So life is finally returning to these areas,” the head of state said.