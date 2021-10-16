Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During the first trips to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, we saw the destruction inflicted on them by Armenia during the almost 30-year occupation. Now we view the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan within a short time, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated settlements of Sugovushan and Talish, Trend reports.

The Aide to the President noted that this is the seventh trip after November 10, 2020 [trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war] to the liberated territories together with representatives of the diplomatic corps.

"We drove along the new road in the direction of the Talish village and saw that reconstruction work in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev continues at an accelerated pace," Hajiyev said.