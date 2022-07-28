Azerbaijan worthily chaired Non-Aligned Movement despite COVID-19 – FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan solidly chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at the final meeting of the NAM Youth Summit said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan remains true to the principles of the Bandung Conference as well.

Bayramov noted that NAM member states have been able to achieve mutual understanding over many years notwithstanding cultural, religious and political differences.

The minister outlined the success of the NAM Youth Summit and significance of providing young people with a platform to develop skills, demonstrate abilities, and establish networks.

The documents to be adopted in Shusha on July 29 will once again confirm the fruitful activities of Azerbaijan and the mentioned summit, he added.