Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia hold political consultations (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held political consultations in Baku on February 28, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

At the consultations, the Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, and that of Saudi Arabia was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

During the consultations, the current state and perspectives of the bilateral cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian areas, as well as inter-parliamentary relations, were discussed. In addition, matters of cooperation as part of international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, were also noted.

The deputy FM of Saudi Arabia was given detailed information on the situation in the region in the post- Karabakh conflict period, including reconstruction, restoration, and reintegration work carried out on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.