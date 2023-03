BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begay arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 11 to participate in the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries fluttered, the President of Albania Bajram Begay was met by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, and other officials.