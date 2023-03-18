OIC FM Council calls on Iran to prosecute those guilty of attack on Azerbaijani Embassy (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, on March 16-17, has adopted a resolution on "Attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran”, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In the resolution the OIC member states strongly condemned the armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 27, 2023, urging the Iranian government to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in the area of Iran in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The resolution also welcomed the statements of the OIC Secretariat and OIC member states condemning the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.