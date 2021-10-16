Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan begin visit to Sugovushan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media to Sugovushan, liberated from Armenian occupation, was organized, Trend reports.

During the visit, which will take place under the leadership of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, it is planned to visit the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.