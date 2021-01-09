Turkmenistan preparing to send delegation to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for a working trip of its delegation to Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The delegation of Turkmenistan will go to Afghanistan to discuss issues of further development of bilateral relations.

During the visit, it is planned to hold the next 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Afghan working group on security issues, as well as political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

In addition, it is planned to hold talks with the leadership of Afghanistan and official representatives of relevant state institutions.

Also, together with the Afghan side, drafts of a number of documents have been prepared for signing during the visit planned to Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan is taking large-scale, long-term measures to develop the economy and restore the social sphere of Afghanistan.

Witness the construction of the gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), laying of transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the route Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity supply to Afghanistan on favorable terms, laying of steel pipelines from Turkmenistan to the Afghan side, the humanitarian assistance to the people Afghanistan in education and health.

