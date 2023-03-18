Azerbaijan reveals its potential capacity for green energy production (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 17, 10:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The green energy production potential in Azerbaijan is about 200 GW, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev said during the seminar themed "Green Hydrogen - Path to Decarbonization", Trend reports.

Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijan intends to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 30 percent by 2030.

"The agreement signed last December between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania will allow supplying up to four gigawatts of green energy to Europe," he said.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania signed an agreement on the construction of an electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania.

The seminar themed "Green Hydrogen - Path to Decarbonization" has been held through the support of AREA and Japan International Cooperation Organization (JICA).

During the seminar, issues such as energy transition scenarios for Azerbaijan, the potential for producing green hydrogen for domestic use and export, as well as the investment climate in the relevant area were discussed.