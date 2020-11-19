Iranian currency rates for November 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to November 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,749 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 19 Iranian rial on November 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,567 55,664 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,089 46,096 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,881 4,868 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,653 4,635 1 Danish krone DKK 6,676 6,689 1 Indian rupee INR 566 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,330 137,273 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,376 26,512 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,482 40,350 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,089 32,058 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,009 28,934 1 South African rand ZAR 2,706 2,729 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,438 5,441 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,627 30,615 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,257 31,281 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,554 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,275 2,268 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,181 35,074 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,875 30,881 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,395 6,408 100 Thai baths THB 138,359 139,034 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,254 10,250 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,686 37,977 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,749 49,819 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,813 9,786 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,728 12,728 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,964 2,979 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,428 16,427 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,987 87,040 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,191 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,236 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,535 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 258,000-261,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.