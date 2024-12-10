Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 10, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7948 manat respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.7948
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0854
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.4961
|
1 Bulgarian lev
|
BGN
|
0.918
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1191
|
1 Czech krone
|
CZK
|
0.0715
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2345
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2407
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6105
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2187
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.02
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.1672
|
10000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0385
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1557
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.9368
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4763
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.1987
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5313
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3346
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
0.4663
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0196
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4356
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0929
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1526
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0132
|
100 Pakistani rupee
|
PKR
|
0.6116
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4214
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.361
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
1.7
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0153
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2689
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4526
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.2388
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0488
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0409
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.125
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9907
