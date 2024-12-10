Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 10

Finance Materials 10 December 2024 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 10, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7948 manat respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.7948

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0854

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.4961

1 Bulgarian lev

BGN

0.918

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1191

1 Czech krone

CZK

0.0715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2345

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2407

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6105

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2187

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.02

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.1672

10000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0385

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1557

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.9368

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4763

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.1987

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5313

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3346

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

0.4663

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0196

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.4356

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0929

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1526

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0132

100 Pakistani rupee

PKR

0.6116

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4214

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.361

100 Russian rubles

RUB

1.7

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0153

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2689

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4526

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.2388

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0488

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0409

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.125

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9907

