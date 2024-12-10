Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 10, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7948 manat respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.7948 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0854 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4961 1 Bulgarian lev BGN 0.918 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1191 1 Czech krone CZK 0.0715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2345 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2407 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6105 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2187 1 Indian rupee INR 0.02 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1672 10000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0385 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1557 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.9368 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4763 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.1987 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3346 1 Qatari riyal QAR 0.4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0196 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.4356 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0929 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1526 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0132 100 Pakistani rupee PKR 0.6116 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4214 1 Romanian leu RON 0.361 100 Russian rubles RUB 1.7 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0153 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2689 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4526 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.2388 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0488 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0409 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.125 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9907

