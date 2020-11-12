Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency to train specialists over next two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) will train 3,000 IT specialists over the next two years as part of the GITA National Innovation Ecosystem Project (GENIE), a project that has been praised by the former Chairman of the Innovation and Technology Agency and Founder of the Startup Factory, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Irakli Kashibadze, the chief of GITA notes that for the development of startup industry, economy and innovation, highly qualified staff is needed to work in this field, as there is a shortage of IT staff in the country, which hinders the growth of the number of innovative projects.

"We must think that trained specialists will not only be able to work in other global companies, but also be actively involved in the process of creating promising Georgian companies. The 3,000 IT specialists will be trained as an important process for the country, it can be said that it is directly related to the improvement of economic processes. As the qualifications of trained people increase, so does their value.This is a direct export of knowledge, which will be much more productive and stable for the country and means millions of dollars in the economy," said Kashibadze.

Under the program, 500 IT specialists will be trained in the first phase, provided by New Horizons, the world's largest IT training provider with 38 years of experience in the field and named one of the top training providers in the TOP-20 in the world.

Registration for the trainings has already been announced and all citizens of Georgia, who have some knowledge and experience in this field, have the opportunity to register and participate in the program remotely. The training course will be conducted in English.

