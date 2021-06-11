84th meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place in Almaty

The 84th meeting of the government delegations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s Demarcation Commission took place on June 7-11, 2021, in the city of Almaty, stated on the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The sides continued the preparation of draft outcome documents on state border demarcation and discussed the draft agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border. The next meeting is set to take place in Uzbekistan.