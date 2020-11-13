Kyrgyzstan elections 2020: Total of 27 candidates submit documents to run for president

As of Nov. 13, the Central Elections Commission of Kyrgyzstan has received 27 applications from citizens willing to run for the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, Anar Zaripova, 54, has registered her candidacy for the participation in the presidential elections.

Another candidate – Kuttuumidin Bazarkulov, 52, has also submitted documents to the CEC.

Besides, 40-year-old Bakyt Romanov has expressed his intention to participate in the elections.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of the republic received 24 Abdykaar Sydykov, Adakhan Madumarov, Azamat Esenbekov, Aimen Kasenov, Arstan Alai, Bektur Asanov, Zhenishbek Baiguttiyev, Kanat Isayev, Klara Sooronkulova, Kuban Choroyev, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Nazarbek Nyshanov, Nurlan Motuyev, Rashid Tagayev, Sazykbai Turdumaliyev, Eleonora Turdubekova, Sadyr Sher-Niyaz, Urustam Kabylbekov, Ilgiz Tovkeyev, Baktybek Kalmamatov, Zhambylbek Kamchiyev, Myktybek Arstanbek, Arstanbek Maliyev, Toktaiym Umetaliyeva.

The early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for Jan. 10, 2021.