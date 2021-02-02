Integration issues between EAEU entrepreneurs discussed in Kyrgyzstan's Osh

A building of Osh Oblast state administration hosted a meeting to discuss integration between entrepreneurs of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the state administration, Deputy Head of the Eurasian Committee for Competitions INTEGRATION Vladimir Lishchuk has arrived in Osh Oblast for a working visit. He was met by Deputy Governor of Osh Oblast Ahmadzhan Makhamadov and local entrepreneurs.

This committee provides EAEU entrepreneurs with material, scientific and technical assistance and assistance in the development of cooperative ties between the Union's entrepreneurs.

At the meeting, a number of proposals were made to improve export integration, to find business partners in EAEU countries, and other proposals.

Earlier, Osh Oblast Governor Zharasul Abduraimov held a meeting with Vladimir Lishchuk in Bishkek, where views were exchanged on 10 production projects for investment in Osh Oblast.