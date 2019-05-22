Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds after Indonesia confirms president's re-election

22 May 2019 01:29 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse protesters in central Jakarta following a rally held after official results showed President Joko Widodo had been comfortably re-elected, a Reuters witness said, Trend reports.

The General Election Commission (KPU) confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters in the April 17 election, which gave Widodo a 55.5% share of votes against 44.5% for his opponent Prabowo Subianto.

Widodo won more than 85 million votes of a total of 154 million cast in the world’s third-largest democracy, but Prabowo told reporters he believed there had been widespread cheating and about 1,000 supporters gathered in Jakarta.

The rally ended peacefully but later Indonesian police fired tear gas as some protesters hurled fireworks and other objects at officers in riot gear in a main street in the capital, TV footage showed.

Prabowo, a retired general, pledged he would “continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people”.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the legal director of Prabowo’s campaign team, confirmed it planned to contest the result in the Constitutional Court.

On Monday, an election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence. Independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

Flanked by riot police, Prabowo’s supporters had earlier gathered mainly at the election supervisory agency (Bawaslu) in the heart of the city’s commercial and government district.

There was also a small rally at the KPU in support of the election commission.

Chief Security Minister Wiranto told a briefing there had been plans for “massive demonstrations to storm the KPU, Bawaslu, parliament and the state palace”.

He threatened severe punishment for criminal activity and vowed to maintain security, while denying authorities were being draconian.

The KPU announced official results more than a day earlier than expected after working into the early hours of Tuesday, a move that meant the announcement came before planned protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesia election: official count hands victory to Joko Widodo as rival cries foul
Other News 21 May 03:47
Inmates escape in Indonesia's North Sumatra prison riot
Other News 17 May 00:14
Indonesia tightens security ahead of presidential race result
World 15 May 11:39
Police hunt inmates after mass prison break in Sumatra
Other News 11 May 19:35
Indonesia president says to go all out in second term to boost economic reform
World 9 May 10:20
Uzbek oil refineries to attract almost $900M of investment
Oil&Gas 6 May 12:44
Latest
Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to try to calm tensions
World 00:33
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington
Iran 21 May 23:51
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Britain's May offers "new deal" to try to break Brexit deadlock
Europe 21 May 21:30
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau lifts restrictions on AzerInsurance
Economy 21 May 20:52
Sales of Belaruski company grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21 May 20:41
UEFA Organizing Committee talks Arsenal FC player Mkhitaryan’s refusal to come to Baku
Society 21 May 20:27
Dragon Oil discloses indicators of oil and gas project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 19:18