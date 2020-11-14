COVID-19 death toll in Brazil reaches 164,737
Brazil on Friday reported 456 deaths from COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 164,737, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 29,070 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated national caseload to 5,810,652.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the third most COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.
Latest
Jordan FM stresses importance of respecting int'l law to ensure peace in phone talk with Azerbaijani counterpart
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - Assistant to president
Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh
Turkish ministry holds meeting with Russian delegation to create peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russia’s machine-building plant supplies locomotives for mining, metallurgical combine in Uzbekistan