COVID-19 death toll in Brazil reaches 164,737

Brazil on Friday reported 456 deaths from COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 164,737, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 29,070 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated national caseload to 5,810,652.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the third most COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.