COVID-19 death toll in Brazil reaches 164,737

Other News 14 November 2020 07:39 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 death toll in Brazil reaches 164,737

Brazil on Friday reported 456 deaths from COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 164,737, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country registered 29,070 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated national caseload to 5,810,652.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the third most COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
COVID-19 death toll in Brazil reaches 164,737 Other News 07:39
Energy Charter welcomes work on energy transit under Chairmanship of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 07:01
Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him US 06:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 05:01
U.S. reports record-high daily increase of nearly 200,000 COVID-19 cases US 04:28
EU to revamp Schengen system to strengthen border security Europe 03:13
France's daily COVID-19-related deaths hit 7-month high, new hospitalization sharply down Europe 02:35
WHO reports record high 628,000 new cases of COVID-19 World 01:59
Turkey fines Google $26 million for abusing market position: competition board Turkey 01:14
GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks US 00:30
Azerbaijan records decline in total retail sales of products Business 13 November 23:57
Masks may be history soon with vaccine development, Health Minister Koca says Turkey 13 November 23:37
4,666 representatives of medical staff infected with coronavirus in Georgia Georgia 13 November 23:35
Iran, Spain willing to develop parliamentary relations Politics 13 November 23:34
Kyrgyzstan elections 2020: Total of 27 candidates submit documents to run for president Kyrgyzstan 13 November 23:33
There are no options left to escape trilateral statement - Pashinyan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 23:11
Russian, Turkish delegations to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh truce on November 14 Turkey 13 November 23:07
We made two unsuccessful attempts to return Shusha - Armenian PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 23:01
U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19 US 13 November 22:39
Italy extends lockdowns to more regions, tightens curbs Europe 13 November 22:04
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.93 mln as death toll reaches 46,505 Other News 13 November 21:41
ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok: company Other News 13 November 21:12
Georgian Central Election Commission holds session Georgia 13 November 21:02
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss enhancing cooperation in science and medicine Kyrgyzstan 13 November 21:01
Istanbulites pick new design for Taksim Square Turkey 13 November 20:59
Azerbaijan's transactions through clearing system for small payments increase Finance 13 November 20:54
Iran, Iraq discuss gas exports Business 13 November 20:52
Jordan FM stresses importance of respecting int'l law to ensure peace in phone talk with Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 13 November 20:47
UK's coronavirus reproduction number drops slightly amid lockdown Europe 13 November 20:39
Azerbaijan takes part in second Cooperation Forum of Pacific Alliance Politics 13 November 19:55
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - Assistant to president Politics 13 November 19:26
Azerbaijan renaming 2 villages liberated from occupation Politics 13 November 19:21
Industry accounts for third of Azerbaijan's GDP Business 13 November 19:19
Kazakhstan, Ukraine agree to cooperate in creating innovative technologies Business 13 November 19:12
Kazakhstan to provide full automation of concluding contracts for subsurface use right Oil&Gas 13 November 19:09
Number of cyber attacks in Azerbaijan increases ICT 13 November 19:07
Aide to President talks atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 13 November 19:01
Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh Society 13 November 18:51
Russian president hopes to no longer use "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" phrase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 18:50
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office shares information on terrorists fighting for Armenia Politics 13 November 18:47
Hualing FIZ of Georgia talks on main areas of its activities Business 13 November 18:41
Turkish ministry holds meeting with Russian delegation to create peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 13 November 18:22
Inflow of funds to Georgia up Business 13 November 18:19
UNESCAP holds 6th session of Committee on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation ICT 13 November 18:11
Azerbaijan shows video footage from villages of liberated Gubadli district Politics 13 November 18:07
Azerbaijan reveals its GDP for 10M2020 Finance 13 November 18:06
Prices for bread expected to go up in Georgia Business 13 November 18:04
Reducing traffic could curb COVID-19 in Iran - Iranian Deputy Minister Society 13 November 17:57
Assets of Georgian Nikora company up Business 13 November 17:44
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy spare parts for electric motors via tender Tenders 13 November 17:41
Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank places Eurobonds on London Stock Exchange Finance 13 November 17:40
EU countries decrease crude petroleum oil imports from Kazakhstan in Aug. 2020 Business 13 November 17:40
Azerbaijan's trade balance remains positive Business 13 November 17:38
Georgia reveals value of pension fund Finance 13 November 17:29
TAP starts replanting olive trees back to their original locations Oil&Gas 13 November 17:26
Uzbekneftegaz introduces automated system for dividend payment Oil&Gas 13 November 17:24
Most of Azerbaijan's employees involved in education field Business 13 November 17:24
Azerbaijan reveals 9M2020 average monthly salary Finance 13 November 17:20
Georgia sees decrease in number of microfinance organizations Finance 13 November 17:20
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy tires for vehicles via tender Tenders 13 November 17:20
Azerbaijan teaches historical lesson to Armenia - Trend's chief editor tells Orient News (VIDEO) Politics 13 November 17:19
Germany allocates funds for ICRC activity in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 13 November 17:18
Investment projects underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda to develop agriculture Business 13 November 17:17
Azerbaijan’s natural gas output pace over past 10 years Oil&Gas 13 November 17:14
New municipal transport auto park to be built in Georgian Kutaisi Business 13 November 17:13
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase necessary goods Tenders 13 November 17:08
Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation Finance 13 November 17:07
Azerbaijani commission assessing damage on civilians from Armenian aggression Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 17:06
China interested in investing in Iran's mining sector Business 13 November 17:04
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry distributes footage from liberated Sugovushan village (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 17:01
WAEPD CEO talks electricity grid in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 13 November 16:58
Produce in Georgia agency supports family-owned, small and medium-size hotel industries' Business 13 November 16:57
Russia working with Azerbaijan to become observer in Non-Aligned Movement - Foreign Ministry Politics 13 November 16:57
Special land funds for growing agricultural crops being established in Turkmenistan Business 13 November 16:47
Crude oil production in Azerbaijan: change dynamics over last decade Oil&Gas 13 November 16:45
Iranian Minister to investigate issues of customs clearance of essential goods Business 13 November 16:43
Iran to submit draft of the Seventh Development Plan Business 13 November 16:40
Azerbaijan's communication operator to provide broadband internet in liberated territories ICT 13 November 16:31
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss specific tasks on development of renewables Oil&Gas 13 November 16:31
Russian delegation visits Turkey to discuss peacekeeping center in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 13 November 16:30
Azerbaijani polymer manufacturer becomes resident of High Technologies Park Business 13 November 16:28
Uzbekistan’s Fergana CHPP to increase production capacity Oil&Gas 13 November 16:28
Azerbaijan's FM, EU high representative discuss latest situation in region Politics 13 November 16:27
Bakinity Distribution LLC wins tender launched by Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance ICT 13 November 16:25
Kazakhstan boosts cars export to Russia, Kyrgyzstan Transport 13 November 16:25
Russia’s machine-building plant supplies locomotives for mining, metallurgical combine in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 November 16:23
TAP project allows diversification of gas supply sources - Azerbaijan's energy minister Oil&Gas 13 November 16:23
Armenians take away even window frames as they leave - BBC reports from liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Politics 13 November 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals capital investments for 10M2020 Finance 13 November 16:14
Kazakhstan increases exports to Tajikistan over 9M2020 Business 13 November 16:13
Share of Azerbaijani commercial banks in GDP increases Finance 13 November 16:12
French consulting company to find partners for footwear, leather goods production in Uzbekistan Business 13 November 16:06
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for refueling cylinders with technical gas Tenders 13 November 16:04
Turkmenistan implementing digitalization in ICT ICT 13 November 16:02
Azerbaijan confirms 1,015 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 November 16:01
Turkmenistan, Portugal outline promising areas of cooperation Business 13 November 15:59
Fostering digital technology workforce for the country Oil&Gas 13 November 15:56
Russian export volume to Kazakhstan drop amid COVID-19 Business 13 November 15:49
Qatar airways resumes weekly flights to Tbilisi Transport 13 November 15:49
Kazakhstan and Canada agree to develop co-op in aerospace industry Transport 13 November 15:30
All news