Turkey to prevent terrorist threat at its southern borders - PM

18 January 2018 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not allow creation of an army of terrorists at its southern borders, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported Jan. 18.

Yildirim said that the priority for Turkey is to ensure security at its borders.

The prime minister noted that Turkey will do everything necessary to ensure security of its territory and Ankara has every right to do so.

On Jan. 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) will begin very soon.

Turkish Armed Forces will completely destroy PYD and YPG, Erdogan said. He also noted that no one can prevent Turkey from starting these operations.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the US is openly supporting the YPG and the PYD terrorist groups in Syria. He said the actions of the US don’t correspond to the spirit of ally relations with Turkey. He noted that Turkey will take all necessary steps against provocative actions of the US.

On Jan. 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that cooperation of the US with PYD and YPG contradicts Washington’s commitments and statements made earlier, and threatens the national security of Turkey.

“We condemn this erroneous decision and we would like to remind once again that Turkey reserves the right to eliminate any kind of threat,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

