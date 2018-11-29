Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead

29 November 2018 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A gas station has exploded in one of the industrial zones of Turkey’s Kirikkale province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 29.

According to the preliminary data, two were injured and one person died.

Firefighters and ambulance teams arrived at the scene.

The cause of the explosion has not been reported.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that broke out after the explosion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PKK representative detained in Turkey
Turkey 13:17
Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey
Business 11:45
Ministry: Turkey, China mulling tourism development
Tourism 11:31
Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport
Turkey 11:07
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 10:58
National currencies to be used in Russia-Turkey settlements on S-400 deliveries
Turkey 07:48
Latest
Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity
Georgia 13:30
Japan supports enhancement road maintenance practices in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 13:28
Kyrgyz FM and French Ambassador discuss issues of reciprocal visits at top and high levels
Kyrgyzstan 13:24
Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation
Politics 13:22
PKK representative detained in Turkey
Turkey 13:17
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04
Projects worth $600M underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty industrial zone
Economy 12:59
Share of private sector in Azerbaijani ICT market reaches 87% (PHOTO)
ICT 12:57
Turkmen company opens tender for holding audit
Tenders 12:47