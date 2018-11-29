Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A gas station has exploded in one of the industrial zones of Turkey’s Kirikkale province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 29.

According to the preliminary data, two were injured and one person died.

Firefighters and ambulance teams arrived at the scene.

The cause of the explosion has not been reported.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that broke out after the explosion.

