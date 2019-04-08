Turkish ministry talks construction of logistics center in Kars

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The work on the construction of a logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province, implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, will be completed by the end of this year, a source in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend.

There are no delays in the construction of the logistics center, according to the source.

This center is one of the most important logistics centers in eastern Turkey, the source noted.

"The logistics center in Kars will also contribute to the development of the region," the source said.

A 300,000 square meter land plot was allotted for the construction of the logistics center.

Around 412,000 tons of cargo are expected to be transported through the logistics center annually.

An agreement on the creation of the logistics center was signed on July 19 last year, during the visit of Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to the Kars province.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, as well as up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

