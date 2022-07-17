Erdogan, Macron discuss Istanbul talks on Ukraine grain exports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed the establishment of a coordination center in Türkiye for grain exports via the Black Sea with French President Emmanuel Macron, along with bilateral relations and regional issues, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a phone call with his French counterpart, Erdogan told Macron that it was decided to manage the export process of Ukrainian grain from a coordination center that will be established in Turkey's largest city Istanbul and will consist of Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and United Nations officials, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

The Turkish president said that the early implementation of the plan will provide great relief in the context of global food security, the statement added.