Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots

24 November 2018 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did not fire" the shots that wounded two people and sent terrified shoppers running for cover, CNN reports citing police.

The shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, about 10 miles south of Birmingham, happened Thursday, one of the year's busiest shopping days.

Authorities mistakenly thought Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., known as E.J., had fired the rounds that left an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old hospitalized, Hoover police spokesman Capt. Gregg Rector said in a statement.

Police initially said Bradford opened fire after an altercation with the 18-year-old and an officer fatally shot him as he fled the scene. But late Friday, police changed that story, saying that while Bradford was involved in "some aspect of the altercation" and was armed with a handgun, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the two others.

"We regret that our initial media release was not totally accurate, but new evidence indicates that it was not," Rector said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Egypt says US oil firms showing appetite for offshore projects
Arab World 24 November 19:21
Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers
Turkey 23 November 09:51
China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial
China 23 November 06:45
Trump says U.S. in 'very strong' negotiations in Afghanistan
US 23 November 01:59
Oldest surviving veteran of Pearl Harbor dies at 106
US 22 November 06:22
US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise
US 22 November 00:15
Latest
Statement: Overlooking Karabakh conflict is harmful for reputation of EaP CSF
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:25
MFA: Sahakyan’s visit to Russia undermining efforts to advance negotiation process on Karabakh conflict
Politics 00:12
Iran expresses support for peace in Afghanistan
Politics 24 November 22:18
30 dead after bus falls into canal in India, 4 rescued
Other News 24 November 21:23
Spain's Sanchez confirms deal reached over Gibraltar
Europe 24 November 20:36
Director Nicolas Roeg dies aged 90
Europe 24 November 20:03
Egypt says US oil firms showing appetite for offshore projects
Arab World 24 November 19:21
Britain says will hold talks with Spain on future of Gibraltar
Europe 24 November 18:33
Warm meeting with Veniamin Smekhov at Gazelli House in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 November 18:01