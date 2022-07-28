U.S. reports over 3,500 monkeypox cases

The United States has confirmed over 3,500 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,591 known monkeypox cases had been reported in the United States, CDC data showed.

So far, the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases. New York has the most cases, with 900, followed by California with 356 and Illinois with 350, according to CDC data.

"The international community must work together to protect individuals that have been impacted by monkeypox, and those most at risk of contracting the virus," White House COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Over 16,000 monkeypox cases and five related deaths have been reported in 75 countries and regions, according to figures released by the World Health Organization, which on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern."