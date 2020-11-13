There are no options left to escape trilateral statement - Pashinyan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
Trend:
There are no options left for us to abandon this document [trilateral statement of Azerbaijani president, Russian president, Armenian prime minister]. We are forced to be realistic about the situation, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Public Television of country, Trend reports.
According to him it is a joint statement, not an agreement or contract.
"I had to make a decision within a few hours. By this I have protected our servicemen, who are around Khankendi. This document to end the war," he said.
