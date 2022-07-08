“Nar” contributes to healthy lifestyle of teenagers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Nar continues to provide boxing trainings for underprivileged teenagers to promote healthy lifestyle. This year, 15 teenagers took part in the training, and the mobile operator presented the participants with all the boxing equipment necessary for professional training.

Trainings are conducted under the guidance of experienced trainers of Baku Fight Lab, who have trained champions and prize-winners of the world, Europe and the Olympic Games in Azerbaijan. This opens up great opportunities for young people participating in the project to build a career as professional boxers.

The mentioned training is carried out within the framework of cooperation between Nar and Baku Fight Lab. The main goal of training is to support teenagers from low-income families and raise healthy people for the society we live in.

