President Ilham Aliyev views passenger train to run on Baku-Tbilisi- Kars route (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed a passenger train which will run on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route.

At Baku Railway Station, the president first familiarized himself with a draft project of the building of Gabala railway station.

President Aliyev then viewed the passenger train which will run on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov noted that running through Turkey and Georgia, a passenger train of ten carriages ordered by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and made by Swiss Stadler Rail Group, arrived in Azerbaijan on March 29. Prior to this, the train operated in a test mode.

There are nine passenger carriages and a restaurant in the train.

Under the agreement signed by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Swiss Stadler Rail Group ten more trains will be brought to Azerbaijan.

A solemn opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, one of the great projects of Azerbaijan’s history of independence, was held in October 2017 at Baku International Sea Trade Port.

