Azerbaijani MP to take part in NATO seminar

11 April 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov will be on a visit to Antalya, Turkey on April 11-14 to participate in the 99th Rose-Route seminar of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as well as a joint event of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern states, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Directions of the development of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be on the agenda of the 3-day seminar. The situation in Syria and the issue of security in Iraq will also be discussed.

Presentations will be made during the sessions on such topics as "NATO Partnership Tools – New Partners and Exchange of Experience" and "Central Asia – Sides and Appeals", among others.

Other issues will also be discussed, such as "Change and Sustainability in the Persian Gulf", "Russia and China in the Middle East", and "United States of America, Europe and Iran".

Bayramov will express a position on the issues under discussion based on the interests of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC: Azerbaijan was leading player in consultations that led to OPEC+ deal
Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park to increase production of payment terminals
ICT 11:59
Turkey's Cavusoglu invites NATO experts to check S-400 air defense system
Turkey 11:57
Azerbaijani people’s trust in President Ilham Aliyev reaches highest level - MP
Politics 11:45
Professor: Russia, Azerbaijan should enhance technological co-op between business entities
Business 11:05
PKK militants detained in Izmir
Turkey 10:48
Latest
OPEC: Azerbaijan was leading player in consultations that led to OPEC+ deal
Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park to increase production of payment terminals
ICT 11:59
Turkey's Cavusoglu invites NATO experts to check S-400 air defense system
Turkey 11:57
Turkmenistan cooperating with Austria in livestock breeding
Economy 11:56
Azerbaijani people’s trust in President Ilham Aliyev reaches highest level - MP
Politics 11:45
Turkmenistan plans to open Turkmenbashi-Makhachkala ferry service
Economy 11:42
Azerbaijani oil prices increase
Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 11
Finance 11:27
Iran issues licenses for creation of 280 industrial enterprises in Bushehr
Economy 11:26