Azerbaijani MP to take part in NATO seminar

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov will be on a visit to Antalya, Turkey on April 11-14 to participate in the 99th Rose-Route seminar of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as well as a joint event of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern states, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Directions of the development of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be on the agenda of the 3-day seminar. The situation in Syria and the issue of security in Iraq will also be discussed.

Presentations will be made during the sessions on such topics as "NATO Partnership Tools – New Partners and Exchange of Experience" and "Central Asia – Sides and Appeals", among others.

Other issues will also be discussed, such as "Change and Sustainability in the Persian Gulf", "Russia and China in the Middle East", and "United States of America, Europe and Iran".

Bayramov will express a position on the issues under discussion based on the interests of Azerbaijan.

