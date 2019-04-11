Azerbaijani president, first VP order to investigate schoolgirl suicide incident (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:24)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

The suicide of a pupil of the secondary school #162 in Baku is in the spotlight of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, chairperson of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said, Trend reports on April 11.

“The special instructions were given to thoroughly investigate this issue,” she said.

Huseynova stressed that not only the school principal, but also parents must be attentive.

"How could this incident happen? The eighth grade girl did not receive any support from her family. Nobody understood her and did not listen to her problems,” she said. “I am not accusing anyone, now. Everything will become known after the investigation is over."

The prosecutor's office and the Education Department of Baku spread joint information in connection with the death of a pupil of secondary school # 162 on April 6.

