Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

US citizen Robert Gish sent a letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.



Expressing full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Robert Gish underlined in his request that he was unaware about the consequences of this visit.

Furthermore, he emphasized that he will refrain from such visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in the future.



Gish’s appeal was considered and a decision was made to remove his name from the list.

