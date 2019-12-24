Russian President Putin makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2019 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Vladimir Putin congratulated President Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activity for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan and the development of the Azerbaijani state.

President Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents recalled with pleasure the high-level regular meetings, and the recent contacts in Saint Petersburg, hailing the successful development of friendly relations, which are based on strategic partnership, in all areas.

They expressed confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue strengthening and expanding. President Aliyev and President Putin pointed to the importance of the major projects jointly implemented by the two countries, noting that the new motorway bridge to be inaugurated today over the Samur River will contribute to the deepening of the large-scale cooperation.

