Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" exercises, the Defense Ministry told Trend on Saturday.
"Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in the "Caucasus-2020" Exercises to be held in Russia this September. It is planned to send two servicemen as observers to the above-mentioned exercises", noted in the ministry.
