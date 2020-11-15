Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan is monitoring the process of withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from the occupied territories by using technological capabilities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

"By using the technological capabilities possessed by Azerbaijan, the process of withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from combat positions, as well as the civilians remaining there, is closely monitored for the obligations to be timely fulfilled," assistant to the president said.

“Kalbajar district is being liberated from the occupation by preserving the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen, without bloodshed, and in the same way it is planned to liberate Aghdam and Lachin districts soon,” Hajiyev said.