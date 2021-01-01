President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on historic Victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

I want to congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan, first of all, on this historic Victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“It is the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis today. When I address the nation every year, I congratulate the Azerbaijanis of the world on this day and wish them a Happy New Year. This time, this congratulation has a special significance. I know that the Azerbaijanis living in the world closely followed the developments taking place in Azerbaijan during the war, observed the course of the war. They expressed their support. Among the thousands of letters sent to me, there are many from the Azerbaijanis living abroad. They showed both moral support and solidarity. Addressing them today, I want to say that you should be proud to be the children of the heroic Azerbaijani people. Today, every Azerbaijani, every Azerbaijani citizen and our compatriots living abroad can rightly be proud that we are the children and representatives of a victorious people,” the head of state said.

“I want to congratulate all our compatriots on the occasion of this holiday. I want to congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan, first of all, on this historic Victory. The future holds great things in store, a new period begins for our country, a period of construction, a period of development. Days of restoration of our lands await us. This will be a glorious period. Although the enemy has destroyed everything in the occupied and already liberated lands, we will restore all our cities and villages, and create a paradise in the Karabakh region. Our people deserve it. Victory befits our people and we will always be victorious!” Azerbaijani president said.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I wish you a Happy New Year and heartily congratulate you on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. I congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the great Victory. On the eve of the New Year, I would like all of us to say the slogan that has led to victory together: Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.