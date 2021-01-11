Working group will be established headed by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

A working group will be established headed by the deputy prime ministers of three governments – Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said making press statements together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

“In the near future, they will set up working expert subgroups and present concrete plans on the development of the transport infrastructure and the economy of the region,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I am confident that the implementation of these agreements will benefit both the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan, will undoubtedly benefit the region as a whole, and hence the interests of the Russian Federation,” the head of state said.