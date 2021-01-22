Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan held meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

During his visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov both one-on-one and in an expanded format with the participation of delegations, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including on further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport and logistics, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on joint exploration and development of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea was noted as a clear example of expanding cooperation between the two countries, as well as in the Caspian region and strengthening energy security. It was noted that the agreement designated the Caspian Sea as a sea of peace, good neighborliness, and friendship and contributed to strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation and mutual trust in the Caspian.

The parties discussed issues of regional cooperation, including in a trilateral format. Referring to the roadmap signed on January 16 on expanding and deepening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies, customs, and border issues between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, they discussed the implementation of measures in this regard.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations and mutual support, as well as on regional issues of mutual interest.