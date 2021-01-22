Azerbaijani president declared Karabakh status issue - thing of the past, MFA says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

Leyla Abdullayeva, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, commented on the latest resolution adopted by the European Parliament, Trend reports citing the ministry.

“First of all, it must be stressed that the resolution of the European Parliament on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, adopted on January 20, 2021, which has an annual doctrinal and legal force, and considered to be the roadmap for this year, again reflected the EU's unequivocal support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries (including Azerbaijan) within their internationally recognized borders,” said Abdullayeva.

“Despite the efforts of some pro-Armenian circles, after Azerbaijan’s 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) Patriotic War (which ended with liberation of its Armenian-occupied lands), no changes have occurred in the EU's position on supporting the territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and other Eastern Partnership countries,” she noted.

“The document has also emphasized that the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020 (to end the 44-day war) is perceived positively, and the hope is expressed that this agreement will open up better prospects for the future world,” the spokesperson further noted. “Besides, it has condemned the killing of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the use of cluster munitions.”

“The document has reflected such issues as the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes, the provision of humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as bringing to justice those responsible for war crimes,” she added.

“In short, the European Parliament resolution re-emphasized the importance of resolving all issues related to conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries on the basis of international law, primarily on the basis of the EU's strong support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries within their international borders, as has been the case in the last four of the year,” Abdullayeva pointed out.

"As to some unfounded and belated issues, reflected in the resolution, firstly, our position on the future status of the region, security, and heritage of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is clear and has been unambiguously stated many times," she said.

"We once again bring to the attention of the European Parliament's deputies unfamiliar with this position that the president of Azerbaijan has declared the status issue as a thing of the past. As for the security of the Armenian population and heritage, the rights of all citizens on the territory of Azerbaijan, regardless of nationality and religion, are ensured by the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and historical and cultural monuments are protected at the state level," noted the spokesperson.

“The resolution has also reflected unfounded statements in connection with brotherly Turkey, preconceived opinions that don’t reflect the truth. We emphasize that Turkey is one of the leading countries in the region, is interested in ensuring peace and security in it, and plays an exceptional role in this context," added Abdullayeva.