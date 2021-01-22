Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani had a telephone conversation on January 22, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Jan. 22.
Bayramov extended heartfelt congratulations to his Georgian counterpart on his appointment as deputy prime minister of Georgia as well and wished him success in his work.
The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, as well as prospects for cooperation in various fields on the agenda of bilateral relations.
The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
