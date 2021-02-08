President Aliyev inaugurates complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added. First version posted 12:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new complex of administrative building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Binagadi district, Baku.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

While touring the new administrative building, Kamran Aliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the complex which features four blocks.

All rooms in the complex are supplied with state-of-the-art information and communication facilities. The modern conditions created in the new administrative building will contribute to ensuring more efficient and productive activities of prosecutor's office employees.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the historical-memorial gallery created in the administrative building of the complex and dedicated to the 44-day war. The gallery features material evidences reflecting the terror acts committed by the Armenian army against the civilian population and facilities in the cities of Ganja, Tartar and Barda during the war.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out and state-of-the-art lighting system was installed in the territory of the complex.