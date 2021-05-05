Russian, Turkish presidents discuss issues related to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched upon the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh, including the activity of the Russian-Turkish Center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports with reference to the Kremlin website.

The topic of combating the spread of COVID-19 was thoroughly discussed, taking into account the epidemiological situation in Turkey.

Russia’s readiness to build up practical cooperation in this sphere was emphasized.

In particular, the issue is the rapid supply of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from May. The possibilities of establishing its joint production at the Turkish enterprises are also being considered.

President Erdogan thanked for the assistance rendered by the Russian side.

In mutual opinion, the anti-epidemic measures which are being taken will make it possible to achieve a radical improvement in the situation and resume bilateral ties in the tourism sector.

The topical regional issues are being considered.

The constructive nature of the interaction between Russia and Turkey, aimed at further stabilization of the situation in Syria, was stressed.

The sides expressed the desire for further coordinated work to advance the inter-Syrian dialogue within the Constitutional Committee, as well as an uncompromising struggle against the remaining members of terrorist groups in a number of regions of the Syrian Arab Republic.

When discussing the situation in Libya, the sides agreed to continue to support the efforts of the Government of National Unity to strengthen the country's integrity taking into account the interests of the main political forces and regions.

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts and develop regular bilateral dialogue through other channels.