Ties of comprehensive partnership established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Deputy PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
The relations of comprehensive partnership have been established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.
Tileuberdi made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on June 21.
