Azerbaijan sends appeal to UNESCO over Peace4Culture global campaign
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has sent an appeal to UNESCO in connection with the Peace4Culture global campaign, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said at the presentation of the "Peace for Culture" global campaign, Trend reports on June 23.
"It is very important for the project to be supported by the partner countries,” the minister stressed. “We hope that the global project will be supported."
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture presented the "Peace for Culture" global campaign at the International Mugham Center on June 23.
