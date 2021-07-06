Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
A joint meeting of the working groups on energy and environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held in Aghdam city, Trend reports on July 6.
