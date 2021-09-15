"Three Brothers - 2021" international military exercises continue (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Trend:
The "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises continue, with the participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At the current stage of the exercises, Special Forces units exchanged effective experience in entering the rear of a conditional enemy by land, air, and water, as well as an ambush, assault, sea, and amphibious training, and also successfully completed the tasks set.
