Opening of Zangezur corridor to positively contribute to difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - Turkish President (UPDATE)

Politics 19 September 2021 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version posted 14:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will make a positive contribution to overcoming difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Prime Minister of Georgia conveyed to me the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting. However, for this, Armenia must take positive steps. If this meeting takes place, Turkey is ready to establish diplomatic relations," he said.

The Turkish President expressed hope that the difficulties in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations will be overcome with the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

